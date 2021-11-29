Indian Lower House Approves Bill to Scrap Controversial Farm Laws

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) India's lower house on Monday passed a bill to repeal three 2020 farm laws that triggered mass protests by farmers across the country throughout the year, as indicated by the parliamentary information system.

The bill was approved on the first day of the winter session without being discussed. The legislative process was accompanied by the grumbling of opposition lawmakers, trying to force discussion of a new bill and causing several interruptions. It is expected to be reviewed by the upper house later in the day.

Indian farmers have rallied since November 2020. They were demanding that the laws, which are aimed at taking away concessions from the Indian agricultural sector, be amended to protect their interests. In particular, the legislation in question cancels the government-assured minimal purchase price, among other changes that farmers fear will leave them vulnerable to potential abuse by private businesses.

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government had decided to repeal all three controversial laws.