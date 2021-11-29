UrduPoint.com

Indian Lower House Approves Bill To Scrap Controversial Farm Laws

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Indian Lower House Approves Bill to Scrap Controversial Farm Laws

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) India's lower house on Monday passed a bill to repeal three 2020 farm laws that triggered mass protests by farmers across the country throughout the year, as indicated by the parliamentary information system.

The bill was approved on the first day of the winter session without being discussed. The legislative process was accompanied by the grumbling of opposition lawmakers, trying to force discussion of a new bill and causing several interruptions. It is expected to be reviewed by the upper house later in the day.

Indian farmers have rallied since November 2020. They were demanding that the laws, which are aimed at taking away concessions from the Indian agricultural sector, be amended to protect their interests. In particular, the legislation in question cancels the government-assured minimal purchase price, among other changes that farmers fear will leave them vulnerable to potential abuse by private businesses.

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government had decided to repeal all three controversial laws.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Price November 2020 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in ..

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

13 minutes ago
 India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws a ..

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

13 minutes ago
 Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat ..

Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat consignment to Jordan

13 minutes ago
 PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief o ..

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of veteran journalis ..

14 minutes ago
 Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fear ..

Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears: PM Scott Morrison

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.