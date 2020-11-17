UrduPoint.com
Indian, Luxembourg Prime Ministers To Hold Virtual Summit On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:53 PM

Indian, Luxembourg Prime Ministers to Hold Virtual Summit on Thursday - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the prime minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, on Thursday, and the sides will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues and cooperation in the post-COVID world, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"This will be the first stand-alone Summit meeting between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades. The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Luxembourg cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on international and global issues of mutual interest," the statement said.

India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high level exchanges in the recent past. The two leaders have met previously on three occasions, the ministry added.

