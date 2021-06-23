UrduPoint.com
Indian-Made COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Delta Plus Variant - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) India's homegrown Covaxin and Covishield vaccines against the coronavirus are deemed effective against the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

"Both Indian vaccines we're using in COVID vaccination program ” Covishield and Covaxin ” are effective against the Delta variant.

But to what extent and what's the proportion of antibodies that they produce, that we will share with you shortly," Bhushan said, as quoted by the Indian news agency ANI.

India has so far recorded 22 cases of the novel COVID-19 strain.

The Delta strain of the coronavirus was first identified in India in December 2020. The Delta Plus was discovered this past March. Earlier in June, the World Health Organization included the Delta variant in its list of the so-called variants of concern as it became prevalent and caused a sharp surge in infections in some countries, especially India.

