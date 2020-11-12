Indian Manufacturer Says 40Mln Doses of Covishield Vaccine Against COVID-19 Ready

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has already produced 40 million doses of the Covishield vaccine against COVID-19, the institute said in a press release, adding that enrollment for phase three of clinical trials has been completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Serum Institute of India (SII) has already produced 40 million doses of the Covishield vaccine against COVID-19, the institute said in a press release, adding that enrollment for phase three of clinical trials has been completed.

"SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from DCGI [Drugs Controller General of India]," the press release read.

The SII has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research to conduct the trials on the Covishield vaccine, which is based on AstraZeneca's candidate vaccine. The institute said that the promising results of the AstraZeneca vaccine in clinical trials were a good sign.

"The vaccine made in UK is currently being tested in large efficacy trials in UK, Brazil, South Africa and USA.

The promising result of the trials so far give confidence that COVISHIELD could be a realistic solution to the deadly pandemic. COVISHIELD is by far the most advanced vaccine in human testing in India," the press release read.

AstraZeneca signed a licensing agreement with the SII back in June for the production of 1 billion doses of the candidate vaccine, which has been developed by the University of Oxford in conjunction with the pharmaceutical giant.

India has the world's second-highest COVID-19 case total, as more than 8.68 million positive tests for the disease have been reported since the start of the pandemic, including the 47,905 new cases recorded on Thursday.

The country's death toll currently stands at 128,121, according to data released by public health bodies.