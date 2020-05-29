UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Media Denies Contact Between Modi, Trump On India-China Border Row - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:33 PM

Indian Media Denies Contact Between Modi, Trump on India-China Border Row - Reports

Sources in the Indian government have refuted US President Donald Trump's statement that he had recently discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ongoing border dispute between New Delhi and Beijing, India's Mint newspaper reported on Friday

HEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Sources in the Indian government have refuted US President Donald Trump's statement that he had recently discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ongoing border dispute between New Delhi and Beijing, India's Mint newspaper reported on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Trump said that the United States briefed India and China of its readiness and desire to mediate the border dispute. On Thursday, the US president reiterated his offer and said that he had contacted Modi, noting that the latter was not "in good mood" regarding what was going on in India's relations with China.

The sources told the Indian newspaper that the last conversation between the leaders took place in early April, when Trump and Modi discussed the issue of the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

On May 5, roughly 250 Indian and Chinese troops engaged in clashes on the northern bank of Pangong Lake in the Indian union territory of Ladakh, an area that has been under dispute between Pakistan, India and China for decades. Soldiers on both sides suffered injuries, and clashes have continued in recent days.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather a so-called Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister China Narendra Modi Trump Bank Beijing New Delhi United States April May Border Government

Recent Stories

Germany's virus 'guru' in crosshairs of lockdown c ..

18 seconds ago

Lebanese Students Miss Half of School Year Due to ..

19 seconds ago

Gold price increases Rs800, sold at 97,200 per tol ..

21 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Police centres for command and control r ..

21 minutes ago

Corona crisis highlights importance of fair econom ..

24 minutes ago

Moldovan President Says Not Planning to Resign Ove ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.