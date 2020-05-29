Indian Media Denies Contact Between Modi, Trump on India-China Border Row - Reports

Sources in the Indian government have refuted US President Donald Trump's statement that he had recently discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ongoing border dispute between New Delhi and Beijing, India's Mint newspaper reported on Friday

Earlier in the week, Trump said that the United States briefed India and China of its readiness and desire to mediate the border dispute. On Thursday, the US president reiterated his offer and said that he had contacted Modi, noting that the latter was not "in good mood" regarding what was going on in India's relations with China.

The sources told the Indian newspaper that the last conversation between the leaders took place in early April, when Trump and Modi discussed the issue of the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

On May 5, roughly 250 Indian and Chinese troops engaged in clashes on the northern bank of Pangong Lake in the Indian union territory of Ladakh, an area that has been under dispute between Pakistan, India and China for decades. Soldiers on both sides suffered injuries, and clashes have continued in recent days.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather a so-called Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations.