Indian Media Spread Fake Propaganda Against Bangladesh Military
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Bangladesh army denies Indian media’s false propaganda of military coup and disunity
DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) The Bangladesh Army on Thursday strongly refuted the false propaganda spread by the Indian media regarding an alleged military coup.
The Bangladeshi military firmly rejected Indian media reports that suggested signs of a coup within the army and claimed that General Faizur Rahman was allegedly placed under surveillance over coup-related charges.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Bangladesh, the reports of a coup in the army, as propagated by Indian media, are completely false. The statement emphasized that these claims appear to be part of a systematic conspiracy aimed at damaging the stability and reputation of Bangladesh and its armed forces.
The statement further clarified that the Bangladesh Army remains strong, united and fully committed to carrying out its constitutional duties under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff.
The chain of command remains intact, and senior generals, along with the entire army, remain unwavering in their loyalty to the Constitution, the chain of command, and the people of Bangladesh. All allegations of disunity or treason within the army are completely baseless and fabricated.
The Indian media reported that there were signs of rebellion within the Bangladesh Army and that General Faizur Rahman, allegedly pro-Pakistan, had been placed under surveillance over suspected coup-related charges.
Lieutenant General Faizur Rahman currently serves as the Quartermaster General in the Bangladesh Army.
