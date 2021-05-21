Indian MiG-21 Fighter Crashes in Northwestern State of Punjab - Air Force

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) An Indian MiG-21 fighter jet has crashed near the city of Moga in the northwestern state of Punjab, its pilot has died in the accident, the national Air Force said on Friday.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of Indian Air Force met with an accident in the western sector.

The pilot Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary sustained fatal injuries. IAF constitutes a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of accident," the Air Force said in a statement.

The fighter took off from the city of Suratgarh in the state of Rajasthan and crashed at the Langiana Khurd village near Moga at about 1:00 a.m. (19:30 GMT on Thursday).

Causes of the incident remain unknown.