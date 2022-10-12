Indian MiG-29K Fighter Jet Crashes Off Goa State, Pilot Safely Ejected - Indian Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Mikoyan MiG-29K fighter jet owned by the Indian Navy has crashed off the country's state of Goa because of a technical malfunction while performing a scheduled sortie, an Indian Navy spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"A MiG 29K on a routine sortie over sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely & has been recovered in a swift SAR ops (search and rescue operation)," the spokesperson tweeted.

The spokesperson also said that the pilot "reported to be in stable condition," adding that the government has ordered the inquiry committee to launch an investigation into the cause of the accident.