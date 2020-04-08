Indian Military Chiefs' Conference Deferred Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Indian armed forces have delayed the biannual conference of their military commanders, which was slated for next week, due to surging daily new coronavirus cases in the country, the ANI news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, India updated its COVID-19 case count by 773 to 5,194, which is yet another biggest daily jump in new cases in the country. The death toll has risen by 35 to 149.

"In view of the COVID-19, the Indian Army has postponed its bi-annual Army Commanders' Conference scheduled to be held from April 16.

The meeting chaired by the Chief of Army Staff was supposed to discuss the security situation in and around the country along with many other important agenda possible points," the army sources said, as quoted by the agency.

Indian media note that the conference is being deferred as ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control between January and March nearly doubled year-on-year.