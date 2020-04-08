UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Military Chiefs' Conference Deferred Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Indian Military Chiefs' Conference Deferred Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

The Indian armed forces have delayed the biannual conference of their military commanders, which was slated for next week, due to surging daily new coronavirus cases in the country, the ANI news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Indian armed forces have delayed the biannual conference of their military commanders, which was slated for next week, due to surging daily new coronavirus cases in the country, the ANI news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, India updated its COVID-19 case count by 773 to 5,194, which is yet another biggest daily jump in new cases in the country. The death toll has risen by 35 to 149.

"In view of the COVID-19, the Indian Army has postponed its bi-annual Army Commanders' Conference scheduled to be held from April 16.

The meeting chaired by the Chief of Army Staff was supposed to discuss the security situation in and around the country along with many other important agenda possible points," the army sources said, as quoted by the agency.

Indian media note that the conference is being deferred as ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control between January and March nearly doubled year-on-year.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army January March April Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus precautions are necessary but overreac ..

12 minutes ago

Chinese delegation hands over relief goods, cash d ..

43 seconds ago

Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlori ..

44 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates thre ..

46 seconds ago

Man Utd must be ready for return to 'normality', s ..

47 seconds ago

Coronavirus cases registered in Europe pass 750,00 ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.