Indian Military Confirms 8 Coronavirus Cases Among Servicemen

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Indian military has detected eight cases of COVID-19 among its personnel, Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, said on Friday.

"So far, we have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army, of which two are doctors and one is a nursing assistant. Four are responding well to treatment.

And we had one case in [the northern Indian region] Ladakh. Now he is fully cured and has joined duty," Naravane told the ANI news agency.

The case in Ladakh was first reported in late March a soldier got infected after contacted with his coronavirus-infected father, who returned from Iran in late February.

India has so far confirmed 13,495 COVID-19 cases and 448 coronavirus-related deaths.