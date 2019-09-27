Indian Military Helicopter Crashes in Bhutan, Both Pilots Dead - Defense Ministry Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) An Indian Army helicopter has crashed in Bhutan, resulting in deaths of its two pilots, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

According to sources in the Indian Defense Ministry, one of the pilots was from the Indian Army while the other belonged to the Royal Bhutan Army.

India enjoys longstanding military cooperation with the isolationist country of Bhutan. New Delhi maintains the Indian Military Training Team, which is permanently based in Bhutan.