Indian Military Says China Handed Over 5 Civilians Who Strayed Across Border in Early Sept

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over five Indian civilians who crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh in early September back to their home country on Saturday, the press office of the regional military command said.

On September 5, Ninong Ering, a member of the local Legislative Assembly in Arunachal Pradesh, told Sputnik that the PLA "abducted" five Indian civilians in the northeastern state and called on the Indian government to resolve the issue.

"Five civilians from #UpperSubansiri [district] who had strayed across #LAC have been handed over by #PLA to #IndianArmy at Kibithu [town] on12 Sep after all formalities," the press office of the Indian army in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam states tweeted.

The office added that five civilians would have to stay quarantined for 14 days before returning to their families.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. The situation became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.