Indian Military Says Plans To Purchase Weapons From Domestic Defense Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 07:32 PM

The Indian Army said it plans to purchase weapons and military equipment including drones, missiles and rifles from the national defense industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The Indian Army said it plans to purchase weapons and military equipment including drones, missiles and rifles from the national defense industry.

"In keeping with its commitment to fight the future wars with Indigenous Solutions, #IndianArmy invites Indian Defence Industry to offer critical defence equipment for Emergency Procurement," the army wrote on Twitter.

Proposals from the Indian defense industry may include guns, missiles, drones, communication and optical systems, vehicles as well as loiter munition and engineering equipment, according to the message.

"The process (of weapons purchase) will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for six months & the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within one year of signing the contract," the army also said.

In April, the Indian Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for purchases of weapons by limiting it to only home-produced arms with few exceptions. These changes are made as part of the "Made in India" policy. Announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2014, the policy aims to strengthen the domestic industry and increase exports.

