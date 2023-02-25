UrduPoint.com

Indian Military Spotted Balloon-Type Aircraft In Andaman Sky Over 1 Year Ago - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Indian Military Spotted Balloon-Type Aircraft in Andaman Sky Over 1 Year Ago - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) An unidentified aircraft resembling the balloons shot down recently by the US military was spotted in the Indian airspace above Andaman and Nicobar Islands over a year ago, Asian news International (ANI) reported Saturday, citing unnamed Indian Defense Ministry officials.

"Quite some time back, we had witnessed the balloon-type white object over the Andamans and high-resolution pics of the object were taken by our people from ground," the officials were quoted as saying.

The aircraft lingered in the Indian sky for three to four days, and its purpose and origin remain unidentified, the officials said.

At the time, the Indian military thought the aircraft to be a Pakistani weather balloon that mistakenly floated into the Indian airspace due to the pattern of regional winds, according to the report.

If such an object reappears over Andaman Islands or any other Indian region, it will be scrutinized, and if it is found to be a spy object, it may be shot down, the Indian defense officials told ANI.

Located at the junction of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a base for one of the Indian naval commands and are close to Indian missile testing ranges. The islands are home to many defense installations.

Earlier in February, the US military shot down four unidentified airborne objects, including one that Washington claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that its civilian airship was engaged in scientific research and entered US airspace by accident.

