Indian Military Thwarts Major Terrorist Plot in Jammu and Kashmir - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Indian servicemen have prevented a major terrorist attack and seized 52 kilograms (23.5 pounds) of explosives in the northern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, media reported on Thursday.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, the explosives were found in the Pulwama district at a site close to the location of last year's attack that killed over 40 Indian servicemen. There were 416 packets of explosives with 125 grams (0.2 pounds) in each.

On February 14, 2019, a car carrying over 100 Pounds of explosives was detonated on the Jammu-Srinagar highway next to a security convoy, killing 45 Indian paramilitary officers.

This was the biggest terrorist attack in India since 2008, when over 150 people were killed in Mumbai.

India blamed the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group for the attack. The group is affiliated with the Taliban movement and al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and aims to separate Kashmir from India and merge it with neighboring Pakistan.