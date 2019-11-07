UrduPoint.com
Indian Military To Partake In 2020 Moscow Victory Day Parade - Indian Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Indian Military to Partake in 2020 Moscow Victory Day Parade - Indian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that Indian servicemen would take part in the Victory Day parade in Moscow next year, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Indian defense minister is currently on his first visit to Russia since his appointment to the post in late May.

"As a special gesture, the Russian Defence Minister requested Shri Rajnath Singh for participation of an Indian Military Contingent in Army Parade on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of the victory in the Second World War .

.. [Singh] assured that an Indian contingent would be participating in the Parade," the press release said.

Russia holds a military parade at Moscow's Red Square every year on May 9 to celebrate the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany. During a bilateral summit in early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Victory Day celebrations in May 2020 in Moscow.

