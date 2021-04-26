Indian Military to Recall Retired Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Surge - Authorities

The Indian armed forces will bring retired medical personnel back to assist with handling the surge in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Indian armed forces will bring retired medical personnel back to assist with handling the surge in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Modi reviewed the military's efforts to counter the pandemic with Gen. Bipin Rawat, the chief of the defense staff (CDS).

"The CDS briefed the PM that all medical personnel from the armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last 2 years are being recalled to work in Covid facilities within proximity of their present place of residence. Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency help lines," the office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, all medical officers serving at various military headquarters will be deployed to hospitals.

To assist doctors, large numbers of nursing personnel are being employed as well.

"PM was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals. The CDS also said that they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians. PM also reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad," the statement added.

With 17.3 million cases, India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, following the United States with more than 32 million cases. India's COVID-19 tally has been increasing rapidly since mid-February, continually setting daily records in new cases.