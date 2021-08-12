Indian Minister Meets With Departing Luxembourg Ambassador, Discusses Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Indian minister of state for external affairs and culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, met on Thursday with departing Luxembourg ambassador to India, Jean Claude Kugener, and thanked the diplomat for his contribution toward strengthening relations between the two countries.

"Pleasure to meet HE @JCKugener, Ambassador of Luxembourg to India. As he completes his successful tenure, thanked him for his immense contribution towards strengthening India-Luxembourg relations. Discussed further cooperation in culture, sustainability, space & combating the pandemic," Lekhi wrote on Twitter.

India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in multiple areas in recent years. On November 7, 2020, four nanosatellites of the Luxembourg-based Kleos Space SA firm, which specializes in geo-located intelligence, was successfully put into orbit through India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C49.

In 2020, trade between Luxembourg and India totaled about $52 million. Luxembourg imports from India totaled $7 million.

Foreign direct investment flows from Luxembourg to India from April 2000 to December 2020 stood at over $3 billion, making it the 16th largest investor in India.