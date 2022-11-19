UrduPoint.com

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's Alleged Video Of Getting Massaged In Jail Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2022 | 03:45 PM

AAP has called the video as stunt of the BJP ahead of elections in Gujrat, saying that Satyendar Jain was getting treatment after falling injured in the jail.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) A video of Dehli Minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail has gone viral on the social media.

Satyendar Jain was arrested earlier this year in May over charges of money laundering.

The Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party over the said video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

The BJP leaders alleged that the AAP Minister was getting massage and special protocol in the jail.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become 'spa and massage party', BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, challenging Mr Kejriwal to explain Satyendar Jain's conduct in jail. He accused the AAP of hypocrisy on 'VIP culture'.

"Where is Arvind Kejriwal hiding now. Satyendar Jain can be seen enjoying massage and meeting visitors in his cell in total violation of rules and prison laws. This VVIP culture in jail is dangerous for democracy," Mr Bhatia said in a press conference.

However, AAP leaders have hit back, calling the BJP 'shameless' for making a spectacle of an ailing man getting treatment.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy by a hospital after he underwent two spinal surgeries following an injury in jail.

Mr Sisodia called the video "BJP's stunt" to "distract" from upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat. Addressing the media soon after the video surfaced, he said the video leak was against court directives.

The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of the jailed minister.

The action was taken on the recommendation of an inquiry committee constituted by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accused the Superintendent of jail number 7, where Mr Jain is locked up, of extending undue favours.

Responding to the video, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Satyendar Jain was injured while in jail and is getting treatment.

AAP had earlier too dismissed the allegations of Mr Jain getting VIP treatment, calling them absurd and baseless.

