Indian Minister Says China Trying To Challenge Road Construction Along Disputed Border

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Indian Minister Says China Trying to Challenge Road Construction Along Disputed Border

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) India's Law and Justice Minister Kiran Rijiju attributed the recent skirmishes along the disputed Himalayan border with China to the government's efforts to expand connectivity to the mountainous region.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Chinese troops tried to cross into what India sees as its territory near the Line of Actual Control in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 but were pushed back by an Indian border patrol. Several people on both sides were slightly injured, he said.

"China is doing all such activities as India is building infrastructure in the border areas, which China sees as a threat.

We are building Frontier Highways along the border ensuring smooth connectivity to each and every village bordering China," Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in the national parliament, told Sputnik.

Defense Minister Singh said the Indian military commander in the contested area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart on December 11. Singh described the clashes as China's attempt to change the status quo in the Himalayan region, where the border remains undefined since the two countries fought a war in 1962.

