UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Ministers Meet To Review Trade With China Amid Mounting Border Tensions - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Indian Ministers Meet to Review Trade With China Amid Mounting Border Tensions - Source

The Indian ministers of home affairs, external affairs and commerce held a meeting to review trade with China on Monday, Home Ministry sources told Sputnik amid India's push to cut dependence on Chinese imports over border tensions

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Indian ministers of home affairs, external affairs and commerce held a meeting to review trade with China on Monday, Home Ministry sources told Sputnik amid India's push to cut dependence on Chinese imports over border tensions.

The meeting took place at the Home Ministry and lasted about two hours.

The talks come as India actively strives to reduce reliance on Chinese products. Last week, media reported that the country has drawn up a list of alternate trading partners for crucial imports. India is also reviewing free trade deals with countries that have similar agreements in place with China, accusing the latter of accessing the Indian market while bypassing duties.

Tensions between India and China flared up in May, when border stand-offs left dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. At high-level military talks on June 6, the two countries agreed to peacefully settle tensions.

In mid-June, they got involved in a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley in the border region of Ladakh. Twenty Indian servicemen were killed in the border clash, which also resulted in an unknown number of fatalities for China. The two countries are likely to hold a new round of corps commander talks in a fresh bid to settle the tensions on June 30, Indian Army sources told Sputnik.

Related Topics

India Injured Army China May June Border Market Commerce Media

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

22 minutes ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

37 minutes ago

Palestine announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

52 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are ready to Rock the St ..

53 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges Turkey to play the role of media ..

1 hour ago

German Investigators Say More Than 30,000 Suspects ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.