Indian Ministry of External Affairs Says Disengagement on Border With China Not Completed

(@FahadShabbir)

The disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control between China and India is still ongoing following the recent deadly clashes on the border between the two countries, Indian Ministry of External Affairs representative Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control between China and India is still ongoing following the recent deadly clashes on the border between the two countries, Indian Ministry of External Affairs representative Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

At a meeting held on July 16, Indian and Chinese representatives reaffirmed their commitment to a complete disengagement of troops and the de-escalation of hostilities along the border between the two countries. During a press briefing, Srivastava said that this process was still ongoing and a meeting of senior commanders is planned.

"There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed.

The Senior Commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard," the ministry representative said.

New Delhi is expecting that Beijing will fully participate in the de-escalation of tensions on the border between the two countries, Srivastava added.

Violent clashes first broke out in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region on May 5, when soldiers from both sides suffered injuries in a skirmish involving roughly 250 troops.

The tensions came to a head in mid-June, when 20 Indian servicemen died during a confrontation that also led to an unspecified number of fatalities among Chinese troops.