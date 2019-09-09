UrduPoint.com
Indian Moon Lander Makes Hard Landing On Moon's Surface Without Breaking Apart - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Vikram lunar lander of the Chandrayaan-2 mission has not crashed during a hard landing on the Moon's surface and is very close to the planned landing site, local media reported on Monday, citing a source from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

On Saturday, the ISRO lost contact with the lander as it was on its way to the Moon.

"It had a hard-landing very close to the planned (touch-down) site as per the images sent by the on-board camera of the orbiter.

The lander is there as a single piece, not broken into pieces. It's in a tilted position," an ISRO official said, as quoted by the Times of India newspaper.

He added that the organization was trying to reestablish contact with the lander.

Vikram was launched on July 22 and started descending to the Moon on September 2. It carries the 60-pound Pragyan rover, which was supposed to explore the lunar surface and look for locations of lunar water.

