Indian Munitions Factory Blast Kills At Least Eight Workers
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) At least eight workers were killed in a blast at a munitions factory in western India, government officials said Friday, with several others still trapped inside the building.
The explosion happened Friday morning in Bhandara, around 800 kilometres (500 miles) east of India's financial hub Mumbai, and caused the factory's roof to collapse.
"In an unfortunate incident today, a blast at Bhandara munitions factory has killed at least eight people and injured seven others," India's cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari said.
Gadkari, a lawmaker from Maharashtra state where the explosion occurred, offered his condolences.
Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said earlier on X that up to 14 workers had been trapped after the blast and emergency rescue operations were underway.
