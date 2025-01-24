Open Menu

Indian Munitions Factory Blast Kills At Least Eight Workers

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Indian munitions factory blast kills at least eight workers

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) At least eight workers were killed in a blast at a munitions factory in western India, government officials said Friday, with several others still trapped inside the building.

The explosion happened Friday morning in Bhandara, around 800 kilometres (500 miles) east of India's financial hub Mumbai, and caused the factory's roof to collapse.

"In an unfortunate incident today, a blast at Bhandara munitions factory has killed at least eight people and injured seven others," India's cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari, a lawmaker from Maharashtra state where the explosion occurred, offered his condolences.

Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said earlier on X that up to 14 workers had been trapped after the blast and emergency rescue operations were underway.

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

30 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

45 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

45 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

60 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

1 hour ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

1 hour ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

1 hour ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

1 hour ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

1 hour ago

More Stories From World