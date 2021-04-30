Indian Mutant Variant of COVID-19 Detected in France - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) France's southwestern region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine has registered the first case of the Indian mutant variant of COVID-19, a regional health agency director said.

"We have determined that this is the Indian variant," the head of the regional health department, Benoit Elleboode said as quoted by BFMTV broadcaster.

According to him, the patient has recently returned from India.

The double mutant strain, called B.1.617, was detected in India in March. Earlier in April, a number of countries, including Germany, Iran and Canada, announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India after a new variant of the coronavirus with triple mutation ” variant B.1.618 ” had been discovered in the West Bengal state.