UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Mutant Variant Of COVID-19 Detected In France - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Indian Mutant Variant of COVID-19 Detected in France - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) France's southwestern region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine has registered the first case of the Indian mutant variant of COVID-19,  a regional health agency director said.

"We have determined that this is the Indian variant," the head of the regional health department, Benoit Elleboode said as quoted by BFMTV broadcaster.

According to him, the patient has recently returned from India.

The double mutant strain, called B.1.617, was detected in India in March. Earlier in April, a number of countries, including Germany, Iran and Canada, announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India after a new variant of the coronavirus with triple mutation ” variant B.1.618 ” had been discovered in the West Bengal state.

Related Topics

India Iran Canada France Traffic Germany March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

9 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

9 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

12 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

12 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.