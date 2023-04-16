UrduPoint.com

Indian National Killed In Clashes In Sudan - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Indian National Killed in Clashes in Sudan - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) An Indian national has died in Sudan as a result of clashes between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force, the Indian embassy in Khartoum said on Sunday.

"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements," the embassy said on social media.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Sudan's capital of Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

