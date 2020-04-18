UrduPoint.com
Indian Navy Confirms 21 Servicemen Test Positive For COVID-19 in Mumbai - Reports

Twenty-one navy officers have tested positive for coronavirus in India's Western Command navy headquarters in Mumbai, media reported Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Twenty-one navy officers have tested positive for coronavirus in India's Western Command navy headquarters in Mumbai, media reported Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, additional tests awaiting results may see the number grow higher.

"The COVID-19 positive patients include 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai. Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on 07 April," Navy spokesman Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

All the patients lived in closed quarters in one accommodation block which has been out under a containment regime, the spokesman added.

"There are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines," Mandhwal said, according to the agency.

More than half of the 120 people who lived in the same quarters have so far been tested.

India is currently under the world's largest lockdown, with 1.4 billion people ordered to stay indoors until at least May 3.

The subcontinent currently counts nearly 15,000 total confirmed cases of coronavirus with over 480 deaths.

