UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Navy Denies Participation In Russian-Iranian Drills

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:04 PM

Indian Navy Denies Participation in Russian-Iranian Drills

The Indian Navy has denied reports that it took part in an exercise in the Indian Ocean, held on February 15-16, together with the navies of Iran and Russia

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Indian Navy has denied reports that it took part in an exercise in the Indian Ocean, held on February 15-16, together with the navies of Iran and Russia.

On Tuesday, Iranian Naval Commander Hossein Khanzadi said that India had joined the exercise dubbed Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021.

The Indian Navy said in a statement, cited by Ani news agency, that reports regarding its participation in the Russian-Iranian naval drills were incorrect.

The joint exercise between Iranian and Russian naval forces in the Gulf of Oman and the northern part of the Indian Ocean were held on February 15-16. Naval sailors practiced artillery firing at a surface target, exchanging signals during the day and at night, episodes of joint maneuvering, freeing a merchant ship hijacked by pirates, and extinguishing a simulated fire on a ship.

Related Topics

India Firing Fire Iran Russia Oman February

Recent Stories

6.2-magnitude quake hits 147 km SSW of Port-Vila, ..

24 seconds ago

Hong Kong reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

26 seconds ago

PTI to emerge as a largest party in Senate electio ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus court sentences two journalists to two yea ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's Ex-Olympics Minister Hashimoto Accepts Rol ..

19 minutes ago

Pandemic pushes Air France-KLM deep into red in 20 ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.