Indian Navy Denies Participation in Russian-Iranian Drills

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Indian Navy has denied reports that it took part in an exercise in the Indian Ocean, held on February 15-16, together with the navies of Iran and Russia.

On Tuesday, Iranian Naval Commander Hossein Khanzadi said that India had joined the exercise dubbed Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021.

The Indian Navy said in a statement, cited by Ani news agency, that reports regarding its participation in the Russian-Iranian naval drills were incorrect.

The joint exercise between Iranian and Russian naval forces in the Gulf of Oman and the northern part of the Indian Ocean were held on February 15-16. Naval sailors practiced artillery firing at a surface target, exchanging signals during the day and at night, episodes of joint maneuvering, freeing a merchant ship hijacked by pirates, and extinguishing a simulated fire on a ship.