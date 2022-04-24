Indian Navy Leadership to Discuss Changing Geostrategic Situation Amid Events in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Indian Defense Ministry on Sunday announced a Naval Commanders' Conference to discuss the changing geostrategic situation amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

The first edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference will be held from April 25-28, the ministry said, adding that it will serve "as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with Senior Government functionaries through an institutionalized forum."

"The Chief of the Naval Staff (Admiral R. Hari Kumar), along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives.

The conference would also dwell upon dynamics of the geostrategic situation in the backdrop of security scenario in the neighborhood as well as changes emerging due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict," the ministry said in a statement on the website.

The ministry added that Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, chiefs of the country's army and air force will interact with Navy commanders to discuss a convergence into a common operational environment and pathways toward a synergy among different domains' forces.

India held a similar event for the army commanders in New Delhi earlier this week, where the military reviewed the operational situation along the borders, assessed threats, and undertook the analysis of capability voids.