Indian Navy Postpones Large-Scale Multilateral Naval Exercise Milan Amid COVID-19 Threat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:29 PM

The Indian Navy announced on Tuesday that it would postpone the large-scale multilateral naval exercise Milan, expected to be held later this month, amid the increasing threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Indian Navy announced on Tuesday that it would postpone the large-scale multilateral naval exercise Milan, expected to be held later this month, amid the increasing threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"It is for information that MILAN 2020 a multilateral naval exercise scheduled to be conducted by the Indian Navy from 18 to 28 Mar[ch] 20[20], at Visakhapatnam has been postponed, taking into consideration the safety of all participants and travel restrictions imposed by the spread of COVID-19," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Indian Navy added that it was looking forward to rescheduling the exercise to a "later convenient date," given the "enthusiastic response" it had generated, with many countries expressing desire to participate.

The Milan exercise, which features both drills and social events, was first held in 1995. Since then, it has been held biennially, with just several exceptions.

