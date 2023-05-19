UrduPoint.com

Indian Navy Says Located Capsized Chinese Fishing Vessel

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Indian Navy Says Located Capsized Chinese Fishing Vessel

The Indian navy said Friday it managed to locate the Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean earlier this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Indian navy said Friday it managed to locate the Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean earlier this week.

"Continuing with the search and rescue efforts, Indian Navy's P8I aircraft undertook extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on May 18," the navy tweeted.

The position of the boat was relayed to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) warships for further assistance, it added.

On Wednesday, the China Central Television broadcaster (CCTV) reported that a fishing vessel owned by Chinese company Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co.

, Ltd. had capsized in the central Indian Ocean. There were reportedly 39 people aboard the vessel, including 17 Chinese nationals, 17 Indian citizens, and five people from the Philippines. The accident reportedly happened around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday (19:00 GMT on Monday).

Two bodies were found on Thursday during search and rescue operation.

Related Topics

India Accident Army China Company Philippines May TV From

Recent Stories

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

4 minutes ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns suicide attack against JI Chie ..

4 minutes ago
 'BPSUs Vice Chancellors Conference' held

'BPSUs Vice Chancellors Conference' held

4 minutes ago
 Offers of aid as Italy reels from 'worst flood in ..

Offers of aid as Italy reels from 'worst flood in a century'

2 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges mas ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges masses role in overcoming difficu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.