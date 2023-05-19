Indian Navy Says Located Capsized Chinese Fishing Vessel

The Indian navy said Friday it managed to locate the Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean earlier this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Indian navy said Friday it managed to locate the Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean earlier this week.

"Continuing with the search and rescue efforts, Indian Navy's P8I aircraft undertook extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on May 18," the navy tweeted.

The position of the boat was relayed to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) warships for further assistance, it added.

On Wednesday, the China Central Television broadcaster (CCTV) reported that a fishing vessel owned by Chinese company Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co.

, Ltd. had capsized in the central Indian Ocean. There were reportedly 39 people aboard the vessel, including 17 Chinese nationals, 17 Indian citizens, and five people from the Philippines. The accident reportedly happened around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday (19:00 GMT on Monday).

Two bodies were found on Thursday during search and rescue operation.