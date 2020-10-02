UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Navy Says Naval Exercise With Bangladesh Scheduled On Saturday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:21 PM

Indian Navy Says Naval Exercise With Bangladesh Scheduled on Saturday

The Indian Navy announced on Friday that its exercise with Bangladesh will take place on Saturday in the Bay of Bengal

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Indian Navy announced on Friday that its exercise with Bangladesh will take place on Saturday in the Bay of Bengal.

"The second edition of Indian Navy (IN) - Bangladesh Navy (BN) Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar is scheduled to commence in Northern Bay of Bengal on 03 October 2020," the navy said in a statement.

The naval forces from the two countries will engage in surface warfare exercises as well as helicopter operations.

"This exercise will be followed by the 3rd edition of _IN - BN_ Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in Northern Bay of Bengal from 4 to 5 October 2020, wherein IN and BN units will undertake joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL)," the navy added.

The Bongosagar drill was launched in 2019 to foster interoperability between the naval forces through joint maritime exercises and operations.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh October 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

PANAH holds workshop to create awareness about hea ..

2 minutes ago

Prof Ghani Butt for early resolving of Kashmir dis ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues written order in Murag ..

2 minutes ago

5 LPG refilling units sealed, two held

2 minutes ago

Vehicles recovered, lifter arrested

5 minutes ago

Information Ministry to introduce e-office system

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.