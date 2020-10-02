Indian Navy Says Naval Exercise With Bangladesh Scheduled on Saturday

The Indian Navy announced on Friday that its exercise with Bangladesh will take place on Saturday in the Bay of Bengal

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Indian Navy announced on Friday that its exercise with Bangladesh will take place on Saturday in the Bay of Bengal.

"The second edition of Indian Navy (IN) - Bangladesh Navy (BN) Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar is scheduled to commence in Northern Bay of Bengal on 03 October 2020," the navy said in a statement.

The naval forces from the two countries will engage in surface warfare exercises as well as helicopter operations.

"This exercise will be followed by the 3rd edition of _IN - BN_ Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in Northern Bay of Bengal from 4 to 5 October 2020, wherein IN and BN units will undertake joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL)," the navy added.

The Bongosagar drill was launched in 2019 to foster interoperability between the naval forces through joint maritime exercises and operations.