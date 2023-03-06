UrduPoint.com

Indian Navy Says Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile In Arabian Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Indian Navy Says Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile in Arabian Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) India has successfully test-launched the BrahMos medium-range supersonic cruise missile in the Arabian Sea, equipped with indigenous seeker and booster, which was designed with the country's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

"#IndianNavy's successful precision strike in the #ArabianSea by ship launched #BrahMos missile with @DRDO_India designed #Indigenous Seeker & Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta (self-reliance)," the spokesperson tweeted.

BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land-based platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia space and rocket company.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Company Enterprise Sunday From NPO

Recent Stories

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

3 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

6 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

6 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.