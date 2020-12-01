Indian Navy Successfully Test Fires Sea-Launched BrahMos Missile - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indian navy successfully launched a BrahMos anti-ship missile from the INS Ranvijay destroyer on Tuesday during an exercise in the Bay of Bengal, a navy spokesperson said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Indian navy successfully launched a BrahMos anti-ship missile from the INS Ranvijay destroyer on Tuesday during an exercise in the Bay of Bengal, a navy spokesperson said.

"Indian Navy hones its combat readiness.

#BrahMos AShM launched by #INSRanvijay strikes target ship at max range with pinpoint accuracy in Bay of Bengal," the spokesperson tweeted.

The supersonic cruise missile is produced by BrahMos Aerospace, an Indian-Russian joint venture. The weapon can be fired from submarines, ships, aircraft and land. The sea-based missile can fly as far as 180 miles.