Indian Navy Successfully Test Fires Sea-Launched BrahMos Missile - Spokesperson
Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:26 PM
The Indian navy successfully launched a BrahMos anti-ship missile from the INS Ranvijay destroyer on Tuesday during an exercise in the Bay of Bengal, a navy spokesperson said
"Indian Navy hones its combat readiness.
#BrahMos AShM launched by #INSRanvijay strikes target ship at max range with pinpoint accuracy in Bay of Bengal," the spokesperson tweeted.
The supersonic cruise missile is produced by BrahMos Aerospace, an Indian-Russian joint venture. The weapon can be fired from submarines, ships, aircraft and land. The sea-based missile can fly as far as 180 miles.