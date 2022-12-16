UrduPoint.com

Indian Navy To Commission Second Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Indian Navy to Commission Second Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Indian Navy will commission the second Visakhapatnam class destroyer called Mormugao, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh taking part in the official commissioning ceremony, the defense ministry said on Friday.

"Mormugao, a P15B stealth guided missile destroyer, is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of... Rajnath Singh... on 18 Dec 22. The event marks the formal induction into the Navy of the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau," the statement read.

The ship is 163 meters (535 feet) long with a breadth of 17 meters and a displacement of 7,400 tonnes, making it one of "the most potent warships" ever constructed in India, according to the ministry.

"Mormugao is packed with sophisticated 'state of the art' weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship," the ministry noted.

The Indian Defense Ministry added that the ship had stealth features.

Related Topics

India Event Weapon

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

3 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.