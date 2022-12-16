Indian Navy to Commission Second Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Indian Navy will commission the second Visakhapatnam class destroyer called Mormugao, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh taking part in the official commissioning ceremony, the defense ministry said on Friday.

"Mormugao, a P15B stealth guided missile destroyer, is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of... Rajnath Singh... on 18 Dec 22. The event marks the formal induction into the Navy of the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau," the statement read.

The ship is 163 meters (535 feet) long with a breadth of 17 meters and a displacement of 7,400 tonnes, making it one of "the most potent warships" ever constructed in India, according to the ministry.

"Mormugao is packed with sophisticated 'state of the art' weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship," the ministry noted.

The Indian Defense Ministry added that the ship had stealth features.