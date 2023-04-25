Indian Navy to Purchase Missiles Worth $200Mln From Russia, US - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Indian navy is planning to procure more than 20 Russian Club anti-ship cruise missiles and equipment for the US Harpoon anti-ship missile system, with the total sum of the purchase reaching about $200 million, news agency ANI reported, citing sources in the Indian Defense Ministry.

Russia's Club missiles can be deployed both on surface warships and submarines of the Indian navy, which makes them one of the long-time defense imports favorites of New Delhi, the source said.

The US Congress has already endorsed the acquisition of the Harpoon Joint Common Test Set along with the necessary equipment, such as spare parts, by India, the source also said, adding that technical documentation, personnel training, engineering and logistics support services were also a part of the deal.

Traditionally, India has purchased its weapon systems from Russia, however, in the last two decades New Delhi has been seeking to diversify its defense procurement, buying military equipment from the United States and France.