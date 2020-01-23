Indian Nurse Working in Saudi Arabia Diagnosed With New Coronavirus - Top Diplomat

An Indian nurse working in Saudi Arabia has contracted the deadly coronavirus amid an epidemic originating in China's city of Wuhan, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, India's minister of state for external affairs, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) An Indian nurse working in Saudi Arabia has contracted the deadly coronavirus amid an epidemic originating in China's city of Wuhan, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, India's minister of state for external affairs, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the diplomat said he had spoken to the Consulate General of India in Jeddah on the Indian nurses quarantined at Al-Hayat Hospital in Khamis Mushait due to the threat of coronavirus.

"About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus.

Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well," Muraleedharan wrote on Twitter.

The epidemic erupted in Wuhan in late December, fastly spreading across China. Earlier in January, cases of the new coronavirus were registered in other regional states. The official death toll from the outbreak currently stands at 17 people, while more than 600 are infected.