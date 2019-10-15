UrduPoint.com
Indian Occupied-Kashmir: 12 Women Including Farooq Abdullah’s Sister, Daughter Arrested For Staging Protest

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Anger is simmering in the occupied valley since Indian govt imposed curfew there.

SRINAGAR ( Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) At least 12 women including the sister and daughter of former Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah by Indian police for holding anti-India protest, reports suggest.

According to details, a group of woman gathered at a park in Srinagar while carrying placard inscribed with slogans “ Respect Fundamental Rights” and “Why downgrade Jammu & Kashmir” .

The police took them to the police station as they took to the main business area of Lal Chowk.

It was a short glimpse of anger simmering in the occupied territory after the Indian government stripped special status of the Occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution.

Yesterday, Indian authorities lifted ban on post-paid cell phone connections but the ban on internet and use of pre-paid cell phone connection was still continuing.

According to Indian media, the people of occupied territory came down hard upon the lifting of ban on post paid phone calls. “Kashmir was pushed to stone age,” said a youth, adding that “digital rights have partially been emerged,”.

Another man said that he could not contact his relatives outside Kashmir for last more than two months.

“We were cut off from normal world,” said Muhammad Jawad, a resident of Srinagarr.

Omar Abdullah and other political leaders including Mehboba Mufti were already in detention. Even the children were barred from going to school.

