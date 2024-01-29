Indian Ocean Naval Forces Rescue Two Boats From Somali Pirates
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Indian Ocean naval forces said Monday they had freed two fishing vessels hijacked separately by Somali pirates, with Indian sailors rescuing an Iranian boat and commandos from the Seychelles releasing a Sri Lankan trawler
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Indian Ocean naval forces said Monday they had freed two fishing vessels hijacked separately by Somali pirates, with Indian sailors rescuing an Iranian boat and commandos from the Seychelles releasing a Sri Lankan trawler.
The hijackings off Somalia have fuelled concerns about a resurgence of Indian Ocean raids by opportunistic pirates, coming on top of a separate surge of attacks launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels.
Huthi gunmen have launched scores of attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden targeting Israeli-linked vessels in response to Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.
International naval forces have been diverted north from the Gulf of Aden into the Red Sea, sparking fears that pirates will exploit the security gap, with the first successful case of Somali piracy since 2017 recorded in December.
Pirate attacks off the Somali coast peaked in 2011 -- with gunmen launching attacks as far as 3,655 kilometres (2,270 miles) from the Somali coast in the Indian Ocean -- before falling off sharply after international navies sent warships and commercial shipping deployed armed guards.
Recent Stories
WSU's professor delivers lecture on "Fulbright scholarship, Fellowship opportuni ..
JUI's path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazlur Rehman
'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked
DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children
ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff
ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani
Businessman community honored commendation certificate for meritorious services
More Stories From World
-
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris15 minutes ago
-
Putin formally registered as presidential candidate10 minutes ago
-
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery10 minutes ago
-
Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza war25 minutes ago
-
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery2 hours ago
-
Recovering Rashid to miss Afghanistan's first-ever Sri Lanka Test2 hours ago
-
Australia's Asian Cup credentials face first real test in quarter-finals2 hours ago
-
Indian navy frees Iranian fishing boat hijacked off Somalia2 hours ago
-
UK unveils plan to ban disposable e-cigarettes3 hours ago
-
China's Inner Mongolia coal output hit 1.21 bln tonnes in 20233 hours ago
-
Fierce battles in Gaza after Jordan attack kills 3 US troops3 hours ago
-
Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths3 hours ago