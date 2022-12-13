UrduPoint.com

Indian Opposition Lawmaker Arrested For Calls To Murder Prime Minister - Reports

December 13, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) A leading opposition lawmaker from the Indian National Congress (INC) party in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Raja Pateria, was arrested on Tuesday for calls to murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi, local media reported.

On Monday, a video of Pateria's address to party members circulated on social media. In particular, the lawmaker was heard goading a group of people to "be ready to kill" Modi in order to "save" the constitution. Following these remarks, the Madhya Pradesh government ordered the police to file charges against Pateria, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.

According to the opposition lawmaker, the word "murder" in his speech meant "defeat" and he is a follower of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of non-violence, while defeating Modi in elections is necessary to protect the rights of minorities, as cited in the report.

The INC, for its part, condemned the "reprehensible" statement made by Pateria, emphasizing that it is inappropriate to address such words to anyone, including the prime minister.

More Stories From World

