Indian Opposition Parties to Meet With President Amid Mass Citizenship Law Protests

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) All of India's opposition parties are expected to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to address the controversial citizenship law, which has led to nationwide protests and clashes with the police and is seen as discriminating against Muslim immigrants, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Last week, the Indian parliament passed the bill, which allowed citizenship for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis, facing persecution in neighboring countries. Muslims were excluded from the right to citizenship under the bill, with the exception seen as a fresh discriminatory attempt to sideline the nearly 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

Six people have been killed in the northeastern Indian state of Assam since the protests erupted over the weekend. On Sunday evening, Muslim students in New Delhi began to stone houses, set vehicles on fire, block roads and agitate their classmates to engage in clashes with the police. The police, in turn, used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. About 60 people, including police officers, were injured, and nearly one hundred demonstrators were detained, but many have already been released.

"There should be a thorough investigation of violence and police brutality against the protesting students under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

The police are blaming students for the violence, but I think the way police used force against the protesting students is condemnable," Sharad Yadav, a former parliament member and Janata Dal United party politician, told Sputnik.

The opposition's meeting with the president is expected to be held at 6.00 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT).

The Indian authorities announced earlier in the day that the universities whose students participated in the mass riots and clashes would close until January 5. The government also decided to restrict internet access to the residents of several regions in the north and north-east of the country, affecting the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Delhi.

Indian Muslims believe that the new law violates the constitution, as it oppresses a group of citizens in a formally secular country on religious grounds. The residents of the country's north-eastern states were also angered, fearing that now millions of people from Bangladesh could legally settle in their regions, which, according to the organizers of the protests, could threaten the interests of the local population.