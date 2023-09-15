Open Menu

Indian Opposition To Boycott 'hate-filled' Cable News Anchors

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Indian opposition to boycott 'hate-filled' cable news anchors

Indian opposition parties have pledged to boycott several television news anchors they accuse of spreading hate and of partisanship towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Indian opposition parties have pledged to boycott several television news anchors they accuse of spreading hate and of partisanship towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

Activists and rights groups have sounded the alarm on press freedoms since Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took office in 2014.

Opposition politicians have accused India's clamorous cable news shows of being in thrall to the BJP's agenda, including polarising segments on Muslim and Christian minorities.

"We do not want to legitimise this hate-filled narrative which is corroding our society," Congress party spokesman Pawan Khera said in a Thursday video statement.

"We will not partake in these showrooms of hate."Congress is in an alliance of more than two dozen parties that are hoping to provide a unified alternative to the BJP ahead of national elections next year.

The opposition bloc said its members would not appear on the programmes of 14 anchors, including some of India's most popular tv news personalities.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Alliance Congress Muslim Christian TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Lives ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Livestock launches 2nd phase of dev ..

13 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; rest ..

Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; restores all cases

6 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hai ..

Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hailed

6 minutes ago
 SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

6 minutes ago
 Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commiss ..

Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Franco-era torture victim testifies in Spain court ..

Franco-era torture victim testifies in Spain court for first time

1 minute ago
UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple de ..

UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple deals to boost cooperation in pr ..

28 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election dat ..

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election date amid economic concerns

36 minutes ago
 UK govt to pump 500mn into Tata Steel but says 3, ..

UK govt to pump 500mn into Tata Steel but says 3,000 jobs at risk

1 minute ago
 Interim Interior Minster condemns attack on securi ..

Interim Interior Minster condemns attack on security forces in Quetta

1 minute ago
 District administration takes active measures to c ..

District administration takes active measures to combat dengue outbreak

1 minute ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative book celebrating its early yea ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World