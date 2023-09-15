Indian opposition to boycott 'hate-filled' cable news anchors

Indian opposition parties have pledged to boycott several television news anchors they accuse of spreading hate and of partisanship towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Indian opposition parties have pledged to boycott several television news anchors they accuse of spreading hate and of partisanship towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

Activists and rights groups have sounded the alarm on press freedoms since Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took office in 2014.

Opposition politicians have accused India's clamorous cable news shows of being in thrall to the BJP's agenda, including polarising segments on Muslim and Christian minorities.

"We do not want to legitimise this hate-filled narrative which is corroding our society," Congress party spokesman Pawan Khera said in a Thursday video statement.

"We will not partake in these showrooms of hate."Congress is in an alliance of more than two dozen parties that are hoping to provide a unified alternative to the BJP ahead of national elections next year.

The opposition bloc said its members would not appear on the programmes of 14 anchors, including some of India's most popular tv news personalities.