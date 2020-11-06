UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Panel For BRICS Chairmanship Suggests Russia Co-Chair 2021 Events -Russian Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Indian Panel for BRICS Chairmanship Suggests Russia Co-Chair 2021 Events -Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Indian expert panel responsible for the preparation for the country's chairmanship of BRICS next year have proposed holding 2021 BRICS events under the co-chairmanship of Russia, managing director of the Russian expert panel Victoria Panova said on Friday.

BRICS is a regional organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Russia holds the presidency of the group in 2020.

"The Indian colleagues on our expert track, including after the academic forum, suggested that all the events that will be held in India in the year of their presidency should be held under our co-chairmanship," Panova said during an online press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

She expressed hope that next-year events would be held in full-time formats.

The 12th BRICS summit, initially scheduled at the end of July, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to be held virtually on November 17.

Related Topics

India Russia China Victoria Brazil South Africa July November 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

10 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

10 minutes ago

Huawei Contributed EUR16.4bn to Europe's GDP

14 minutes ago

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

25 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

31 minutes ago

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.