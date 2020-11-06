Indian Panel for BRICS Chairmanship Suggests Russia Co-Chair 2021 Events -Russian Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Indian expert panel responsible for the preparation for the country's chairmanship of BRICS next year have proposed holding 2021 BRICS events under the co-chairmanship of Russia, managing director of the Russian expert panel Victoria Panova said on Friday.

BRICS is a regional organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Russia holds the presidency of the group in 2020.

"The Indian colleagues on our expert track, including after the academic forum, suggested that all the events that will be held in India in the year of their presidency should be held under our co-chairmanship," Panova said during an online press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

She expressed hope that next-year events would be held in full-time formats.

The 12th BRICS summit, initially scheduled at the end of July, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to be held virtually on November 17.