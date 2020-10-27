Indian Parliament Speaker Calls on BRICS to Step up Joint Efforts Against Terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The members of the BRICS countries' parliaments shall undertake joint efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, Speaker of India's Parliament's Lower House Shri Birla said on Tuesday, addressing the 6th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held online

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The members of the BRICS countries' parliaments shall undertake joint efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, Speaker of India's Parliament's Lower House Shri Birla said on Tuesday, addressing the 6th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held online.

"India believes that in order to achieve common security and prosperity... we have to step up joint efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism, which pose the greatest threat for humanity. Parliaments' members are the peoples' representatives and we can not be silent, we must unite to counter terrorism and violent extremism," Birla said.

He added that it was essential to block terrorism-related financial flows and eradicate conditions that are conducive to terrorism and stressed that "BRICS countries' parliamentarians must use international platforms to demonstrate their collective decisiveness and support the treaties and norms adopted to fight terrorism.

"

The Sixth BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which is chaired by Russian Lower House Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, is being held on Tuesday through video conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the participants of the forum, saying that cooperation between representative government bodies is a major component of the BRICS strategic partnership.