Indian Passenger, And Goods Trains Collide In West Bengal
Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 11:10 AM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) An express passenger train and a goods train collided Monday in India's West Bengal, the state's chief minister said, calling the accident "tragic" but without immediate confirmation of casualties.
"Doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance," Mamata Banerjee said on social media. "Action on war footing initiated."
Banerjee said the crash took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district when the Kanchenjunga Express train was hit by a goods train.
Images on Indian broadcasters showed tangled wreckage of carriages flipped on their side, and one thrust high into the air precariously balanced on another.
