Indian Pharma Firm Says Favipiravir Use Leads to 40% Faster Cure From COVID-19 in Trial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The antiviral drug favipiravir has produced positive results in a Phase 3 trial, as COVID-19 patients who were given the treatment recovered 40 percent faster from the disease, the Indian pharmaceutical firm Glenmark, which conducted the trial, said in a press release on Wednesday.

During the trial, which had 150 participants, patients who received favipiravir achieved a so-called clinical cure, which is defined as a normalization of temperature, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, and cough, within three days. Those who received a control sample took five days to recover.

"We are encouraged with the top-line results and these indicate that early treatment with favipiravir may improve clinical outcomes for mild to moderate patients and could potentially prevent patients from progressing to ARDS [Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome] and mortality," Dr.

Monika Tandon, Glenmark's vice president, said in the press release.

The pharmaceutical firm also stated that no participants who received favipiravir suffered serious side effects.

The Russian Ministry of Health has approved three favipiravir-based drugs to treat COVID-19. R-Pharm, a pharmaceutical firm that produces Koronavir, one of the treatments to receive the ministry's approval, has begun delivering the drug to the country's hospitals.