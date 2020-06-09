Indian, Philippine Leaders Discuss Steps to Address COVID-19 Pandemic - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte have discussed measures to address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister [Modi] spoke on telephone today with President of Philippines, His Excellency Rodrigo Duterte, and discussed the steps being taken by the two Governments to address the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, the leaders expressed appreciation for taking measures to ensure the welfare of the countries' citizens in each other's territory and repatriate them amid the pandemic. In addition, Duterte thanked India for maintaining supply of essential pharmaceutical products to the Philippines.

"Prime Minister assured President Duterte of India's commitment to support the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic, and stressed that India's well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity," the ministry added.

So far, India has confirmed more than 260,000 cases of the disease, including 129,313 recoveries and 7,471 fatalities. Though the daily increase in COVID-19 cases has been rising since late May, on Monday, the authorities allowed places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen in a bid to help the economy.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has registered about 23,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 4,637 recoveries and 1,011 deaths. Starting June 1, restrictions in Manila and the surrounding areas have been eased with public transportation and some businesses resuming operations. Mass gatherings are still banned, and the restrictions on the movement of children and the elderly remain in place.