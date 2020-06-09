UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian, Philippine Leaders Discuss Steps To Address COVID-19 Pandemic - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Indian, Philippine Leaders Discuss Steps to Address COVID-19 Pandemic - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte have discussed measures to address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister [Modi] spoke on telephone today with President of Philippines, His Excellency Rodrigo Duterte, and discussed the steps being taken by the two Governments to address the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, the leaders expressed appreciation for taking measures to ensure the welfare of the countries' citizens in each other's territory and repatriate them amid the pandemic. In addition, Duterte thanked India for maintaining supply of essential pharmaceutical products to the Philippines.

"Prime Minister assured President Duterte of India's commitment to support the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic, and stressed that India's well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity," the ministry added.

So far, India has confirmed more than 260,000 cases of the disease, including 129,313 recoveries and 7,471 fatalities. Though the daily increase in COVID-19 cases has been rising since late May, on Monday, the authorities allowed places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen in a bid to help the economy.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has registered about 23,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 4,637 recoveries and 1,011 deaths. Starting June 1, restrictions in Manila and the surrounding areas have been eased with public transportation and some businesses resuming operations. Mass gatherings are still banned, and the restrictions on the movement of children and the elderly remain in place.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Manila Philippines May June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

3 hours ago

Emirati researcher creates new web tool to facilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.