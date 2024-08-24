Indian PM Modi Uses Pakistan’s Airspace On Return From Poland To Homeland
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2024 | 05:13 PM
Sources Modi’s plane flew through Pakistan’s airspace for approximately 45 minutes while en-route to India
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) In a major development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft used Pakistan's airspace during his return from Poland to India, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials seeking anonymity said on Saturday.
The sources said that Modi's plane flew through Pakistan's airspace for approximately 45 minutes while en route to India.
The incident made a rare instance of Indian dignitaries using Pakistani airspace, given the tense relations between the two neighboring countries.
The aircraft entered Pakistan's airspace near Chitral and passed over Lahore before exiting towards Amritsar.
However, no official statement has been issued by either side about the transit but the development is likely to drawn attention in diplomatic and political circles.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table6 minutes ago
-
Rodgers questions Celtic's transfer policy after sinking St Mirren36 minutes ago
-
Mad Max: Is Verstappen's dominance under threat?36 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results46 minutes ago
-
At least 15 civilians killed in northern Mali drone strikes: local sources46 minutes ago
-
Madueke nets treble as rampant Chelsea hit Wolves for six46 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix1 hour ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago