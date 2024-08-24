Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources Modi’s plane flew through Pakistan’s airspace for approximately 45 minutes while en-route to India

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) In a major development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft used Pakistan's airspace during his return from Poland to India, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials seeking anonymity said on Saturday.

The sources said that Modi's plane flew through Pakistan's airspace for approximately 45 minutes while en route to India.

The incident made a rare instance of Indian dignitaries using Pakistani airspace, given the tense relations between the two neighboring countries.

The aircraft entered Pakistan's airspace near Chitral and passed over Lahore before exiting towards Amritsar.

However, no official statement has been issued by either side about the transit but the development is likely to drawn attention in diplomatic and political circles.