UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian PM Takes 2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:19 PM

Indian PM takes 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, his office said

NEW DELHI, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, his office said.

Modi took the second jab at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The Indian prime minister received his first dose of vaccine on March 1.

He urged the Indian people to get themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," Modi wrote on social media, sharing a picture of himself receiving the vaccine.

Modi took the Covaxin vaccine, India's home-grown vaccine developed by India's biotech company Bharat Biotech.

India has recently seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

India's Federal health ministry on Thursday morning said that 126,789 new COVID-19 cases and 685 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were registered in the past 24 hours across the country.

So far this is the highest single-day spike recorded in the Asian country, where mass vaccination drive started on Jan. 16.

Initially, healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated, followed by those aged 50 and older and the under-50 population groups with comorbidities.

On April 1 India's health ministry started the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination to inoculate people aged 45 years and older.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Social Media Narendra Modi Company New Delhi March April All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

6 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

18 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

22 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Europe Will Soon Authorize Russian Va ..

3 minutes ago

Top opposition leader goes on trial in Georgia

3 minutes ago

Northern Ireland's Executive Meeting Thursday Amid ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.