UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrest 5 People After Preventing Large-Scale Terrorist Attack In Srinagar

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:18 PM

Indian Police Arrest 5 People After Preventing Large-Scale Terrorist Attack in Srinagar

Police in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir said on Thursday that they had foiled a large-scale terrorist attack that the pro-Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed group planned to commit in the regional capital of Srinagar, adding that five terror suspects had been arrested

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Police in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir said on Thursday that they had foiled a large-scale terrorist attack that the pro-Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed group planned to commit in the regional capital of Srinagar, adding that five terror suspects had been arrested.

"In a major success the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module ... Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day.Five terror operatives arrested. Huge Explosive material recovered," the police wrote on Twitter.

Along with the Names of the detainees, police also posted a list of small arms and explosives that were seized, which included a suicide vest equipped with remote control.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, those arrested had been involved in earlier attacks in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir police's operation came amid strained relations between India and Pakistan. Decades-long tensions mounted in August when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy, before splitting it into to union territories under the Federal government's control. Pakistan, which claims the Kashmir region and its citizens alongside India, has strongly condemned this decision.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Police Twitter Suicide Jammu Srinagar New Delhi August Government

Recent Stories

EU Commission Allocates $25.4 Mln to Support South ..

36 seconds ago

Turkish, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Regiona ..

39 seconds ago

Applicable recommendations must be prepared to lay ..

40 seconds ago

Hyderabad Police arrests alleged killer of a young ..

43 seconds ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

1 hour ago

Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.