Indian Police Arrest 5 People After Preventing Large-Scale Terrorist Attack in Srinagar

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Police in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir said on Thursday that they had foiled a large-scale terrorist attack that the pro-Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed group planned to commit in the regional capital of Srinagar, adding that five terror suspects had been arrested.

"In a major success the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module ... Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day.Five terror operatives arrested. Huge Explosive material recovered," the police wrote on Twitter.

Along with the Names of the detainees, police also posted a list of small arms and explosives that were seized, which included a suicide vest equipped with remote control.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, those arrested had been involved in earlier attacks in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir police's operation came amid strained relations between India and Pakistan. Decades-long tensions mounted in August when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy, before splitting it into to union territories under the Federal government's control. Pakistan, which claims the Kashmir region and its citizens alongside India, has strongly condemned this decision.